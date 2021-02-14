https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/14/boomage-ted-cruz-owns-glenn-kessler-for-pretending-it-was-complicated-when-kamala-harris-incited-violence-over-the-summer/

You’ve gotta love how hard the media have been working to pretend it’s ok for Democrats like Kamala Harris to literally incite violence (and even help raise bail for those arrested) while claiming Trump is somehow responsible for the morons who broke into the Capitol.

We realize they think people are too stupid to know any better but this is pretty pathetic from Glenn Kessler:

It’s not complicated. Kamala literally helped violent criminals raise bail in the name of ‘social justice’; she even said the riots SHOULDN’T STOP.

But you know, orange man bad.

Ted Cruz has had enough:

What Ted said.

Seems pretty straight-forward, right?

Yeah, we giggled.

***

