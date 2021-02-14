https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/14/boomage-ted-cruz-owns-glenn-kessler-for-pretending-it-was-complicated-when-kamala-harris-incited-violence-over-the-summer/

You’ve gotta love how hard the media have been working to pretend it’s ok for Democrats like Kamala Harris to literally incite violence (and even help raise bail for those arrested) while claiming Trump is somehow responsible for the morons who broke into the Capitol.

We realize they think people are too stupid to know any better but this is pretty pathetic from Glenn Kessler:

As for Harris and the bail fund, it’s more complicated than Trump’s lawyer suggests: https://t.co/M9VcO4MTTs — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 13, 2021

It’s not complicated. Kamala literally helped violent criminals raise bail in the name of ‘social justice’; she even said the riots SHOULDN’T STOP.

But you know, orange man bad.

Ted Cruz has had enough:

WaPo: YES, it’s TRUE that Kamala Harris raised $$ to bail out violent rioters, but we’re Dem apologists so never mind…. https://t.co/rpFpbl8kA2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 14, 2021

What Ted said.

The whole con about the fact-checking scam is dismissing inconvenient facts with nuance and packaging convenient opinions as fact. — Razor (@hale_razor) February 14, 2021

It’s only complicated for the media and journalists. It’s hard to carry that much water. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 14, 2021

Not really–they bailed out violent rioters so they could go out and riot again. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) February 13, 2021

Seems pretty straight-forward, right?

“It’s more complicated” is a stand in for “of course I am lying to cover for Biden and Harris, that’s my job now” — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) February 14, 2021

Dear Lord! She was all over social media giving out links asking for people to donate. But its more complicated than that? What, they needed a password and a VPN account? Geezus you people are absolute garbage! — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) February 14, 2021

It really isn’t that complicated. It is just inconvenient for your narrative. You are a pathetic excuse for a fact checker. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) February 14, 2021

LOL — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 13, 2021

Yeah, we giggled.

***

Related:

SCHOOLED! Steven Pasquale reminds everyone how stupid Hollywood REALLY is about politics in hot take on the Senate

UN-GLITTER-GLUED as ever! Rosie O’Donnell is dealing well with Trump’s second acquittal … JK and her tweet is a DOOZY

‘Hello, 9-1-1? We’d like to report a murder’: Trump attorney Michael van der Veen just DECIMATES the media during CBS interview (watch)

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

