http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Jhqm_ldBGdQ/

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he has had “fantastic conversations” about the way President Joe Biden “sees things” on climate change, NATO and Iran.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: Thank you for joining us. I- I wanted to ask you a little bit of your reflection on what just happened overnight. You strongly condemned the attack on the US Capitol and said it was completely wrong for then President Trump to have consistently cast doubt on the outcome of a free election in terms of America’s global standing. What signal did his acquittal make?

JOHNSON: I think the clear message that we get from the proceedings in America is that after all the toings and froings and all the kerfuffle, American democracy is strong and the American Constitution is strong and- and robust. And we’re delighted now, I’m very delighted, to have a good relationship with the White House, which is an important part of any UK prime minister’s mission. And I’ve had some good conversations already with- with President Biden, fantastic conversations about the way he sees things. And, you know, Margaret there’s been some important developments in the way the UK, US thinking has been coming together in the last few weeks, and particularly on issues like climate change, on NATO, on Iran, but above all, on the ways that the US and the UK are going to work together to deal with the environmental challenge that faces our- our planet. And there, I think some of the stuff we’re now hearing from the new American administration and from the new White House is incredibly encouraging. And we want to work with the- with the president on that.