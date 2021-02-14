https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-congresswoman-calls-for-creation-of-truth-commissions-on-trump-supporters/

Posted by Kane on February 14, 2021 9:12 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Sara Jacobs calls for ‘truth commissions’ on Trump supporters

Same highlight from twitter…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...