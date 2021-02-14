https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/california-congresswoman-calls-for-creation-of-truth-commissions-on-trump-supporters/
Sara Jacobs calls for ‘truth commissions’ on Trump supporters
Rep. @SaraJacobsCA tells @brianstelter that America now needs a “Truth Commission”
Stelter: “Do you think the House and Senate leadership have the stomach for that?”
Jacobs: “I think so.” pic.twitter.com/7c27KI2OXy
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 14, 2021