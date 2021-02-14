https://www.dailywire.com/news/cardi-b-sparks-controversy-men-should-pay-more-than-women-on-valentines-day

Rapper Cardi B generated some controversy online when she asserted that men should pay more than women on Valentine’s Day.

Last Thursday, the “WAP” singer exclaimed that even though men deserve gifts on the special day, they should spend more money on gifts for their significant other.

“Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine’s Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift,” she tweeted. “Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass.”

As reported by Fox News, Twitter users either criticized Cardi B for perpetuating classic gender stereotypes or for suggesting how much money people should spend from the comforts of her wealthy position as a celebrity. The following day, she boasted about the many gifts her husband Offset has lavished on her.

“Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin ‘but you bought your man a lambo’ but remember…I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right, Thousands of dollars In Birkins, soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts,” she wrote.

“So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy.If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$ .It’s fair …now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a b***h.” she added.

As The Daily Wire reported in December, National Public Radio (NPR) named Cardi B’s “WAP” the best song of 2020 prior to the New Year and chastised its critics as moral crusaders.

“Cardi B dropped exactly one song this year, but after ‘WAP,’ any more might have been overkill. Raunchy, fun and infinitely quotable, she joins Megan Thee Stallion for a shameless ode to, well, wet-ass p****, that flies in the face of those who might suggest these women’s sexuality is a shortcoming,” wrote Briana Younger. “At every turn, the two dare listeners to look away with a perfect storm of irresistible qualities: the familiar, through a prominent sample of Frank Ski’s Baltimore club classic ‘Whores in This House,’ the taboo in subject and attitude, the spectacle of unity between two of music’s brightest talents.”

“Meg is a more traditional stylist, whose voice oozes unassailable confidence, while Cardi is all theatrics and humor, effortlessly selling every last line, no matter how ridiculous (or anatomically incorrect) — a synergy that refracts the best qualities of one through the prism of the other,” she continued. “Together, they are magic.”

Younger then targeted the song’s critics, referring to them as “zealots and moral grandstanders.”

“To no one’s surprise, a pair of women honoring their own ladyparts and the pleasures they dish out and expect returned in spades drew the ire of the insecure, of zealots and moral grandstanders,” she wrote. “The backlash, however inseparable from the song’s cultural narrative, only bolsters the argument for its politics of pleasure. At its core, ‘WAP’ is Cardi and Meg’s assertion that their expression, both artistic and sexual, belongs to them and them alone.”

“Such a filthy bit of joy may be born of entertainment, but it persists as necessity — fake prudishness be damned,” she concluded.

