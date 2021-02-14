http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GsDtLJyVJVE/

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who voted to convict former President Donald Trump at the conclusion of his second impeachment trial, dismissed the long-term implications of opposing Trump by telling ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that the Republican Party was “more than just one person.”

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS: You probably saw that statement from former President Trump yesterday, he said his political movement has only just begun. Do you think he can run a credible campaign for president again? Will he remain a force in the Republican Party? What does that mean for the Republican Party?

CASSIDY: I think his force wanes. The Republican Party is more than just one person. The Republican Party is about ideas. We were the party that was founded to end slavery, we were the party that preserved the union, we were the party that passed the first civil rights law, we were the party that ended the Cold War. We are the party that before COVID had an economy that had record low unemployment for everyone; the disabled, the high school dropout, the veteran, the woman, the Black, the Hispanic, you name it, that is the party of the ideas. Now, the American people want those ideas but they want a leader who is accountable and a leader who they can trust. I think our leadership will be different going forward but it will still be with those ideas.