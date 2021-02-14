https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/14/chefs-kiss-trumps-legal-teams-response-after-his-not-first-but-second-acquittal-triggers-the-left-and-its-hilariously-perfect/

Awwwww, it’s been a while since we’ve been able to write about Trump driving the Left insane because he won … the past few months after the election have been a fairly boring dud to cover. Honestly, Biden is such a boring and horrible president that even writing about him being boring and horrible seems tedious. It’s good to write about something that makes everyone laugh again.

Well, everyone but the angry shouty-types on the Left.

From Michael van der Deen’s dismantling of the media (it was a beautiful thing) to their response after Trump’s SECOND acquittal, something shifted again overnight. You can feel it:

Trump’s legal team after acquittal: “We’re going to Disney World” https://t.co/JN9YZxk6za pic.twitter.com/2cMUyAjV0H — The Hill (@thehill) February 14, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

A++ — Dr. Jason Alexander Roberge (@JasonRobergeVA) February 14, 2021

Damn funny, right?

So you know the Left who has ZERO sense of humor is losing their damn minds over it. Note, this is even funnier being reported by The Hill:

This is like a boxer bragging about winning a fixed fight. The main difference is that the boxer gets paid. — Shane O’Donnell (@tbwproductions) February 14, 2021

So salty.

🤮🤮🤮🤮 — jennifer newbaker (@jenninewbaker40) February 14, 2021

Oh no, not the emojis!

My biggest question for Trump’s legal team is whether or not he’ll pay them!? Or stiff them like he does most contractors… — CITIZEN PETE (@CitizenPete101) February 14, 2021

Feels like old times.

Trump winning, the Left losing … and crying.

Just got off the phone with Disney. They said pic.twitter.com/NIvDhDeee5 — Addyson Rae Garner (@realPOTUS2040) February 14, 2021

And of course, that’s their first thought. Canceling someone.

That’s how they’re getting paid. — Ned Wilson (@Boulderdash68) February 14, 2021

Proper place for Mickey Mouse lawyers who think they hit a homer after lawyering in front of a jury of co-conspirators who tampered with them. — VOTE 🇺🇸 (@CommittoVote) February 14, 2021

Disney already canceled them. — Eric McClung (@ericmcclung) February 14, 2021

Where they all get Covid… — David Pax (@HusarenH) February 14, 2021

Classy.

Don’t come back — Cathy Siegel (@CatLSiegel) February 14, 2021

Hey man, if the Democrats would stop trying to impeach the guy they wouldn’t have to.

Talk to Nancy.

Heh.

***

