New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is at the center of a firestorm that started this week when one of his aides admitted they covered up the number of deaths from COVID in New York nursing homes because of his policies.

The governor’s brother Chris was happy to bring him onto his CNN show multiple times last year so they could talk about what an amazing job the governor was supposedly doing for the people of New York.

Now Chris Cuomo is strangely silent about his brother.

Breitbart News reports:

Chris Cuomo Ignores Brother’s Cover-Up of NY Nursing Home Deaths CNN’s Chris Cuomo ignored a report stating his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), hid the number of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths to avoid investigation, receiving backlash as a result. “Will you be discussing the massive cover up that happened in the state of New York involving the governor?” one Twitter user replied to a Cuomo Prime Time post on Friday regarding the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. “As your brother struggles for air and you care about a former president. Do you care about the dead seniors at all?” another commented… A search through transcripts revealed the words “nursing homes” and “Andrew Cuomo” were not spoken once Thursday evening during the hours of 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on CNN or MSNBC, Fox News reported.

Seems like a pretty big news story, doesn’t it? Why would Chris Cuomo skip it?

Chris Cuomo loves to lecture America from his high horse When it comes to his own family, he’s silent He’s done https://t.co/XCeQFetwxh — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2021

Chris Cuomo under fire for saying nothing about his brother’s COVID deaths coverup scandal https://t.co/QT49yrFxXp — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 13, 2021

Has CNN apologized for its role in the elderly genocide committed by Chris Cuomo’s brother? — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 14, 2021

We all know what’s going on here, don’t we?

