UPDATED 8:35 AM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

A memorial service was held for the Yale University graduate student who was gunned down in New Haven, Connecticut. 26-year-old Kevin Jiang was laid to rest in a private service Saturday, a week after he was fatally shot and found lying outside of his car.

#TONIGHT: “He had a really big heart. He always wanted the best for other people.” 26-year-old Kevin Jiang, a Yale University graduate student, was killed over the weekend. Tonight on @WTNH at 9, 10, and 11, you’ll hear from his fiancé and those who knew him best. pic.twitter.com/92xPU59CIt — Eva Zymaris (@EvaZymaris) February 9, 2021

Investigators continue to search for 29-year-old Quinxuan Pan, who is considered a person of interest. Those at the service said Jiang, who was recently engaged, radiated light and joy into the world. Friends added “love” is the word he used the most.

“Kevin’s life was taken from us in a moment,” Trinity Baptist Church Co-Pastor Greg Hendrickson said. “What do we make of this? What do we make of a human being who radiated light and joy but whose life was snatched away on a dark night in a violent attack?”

According to officials, investigators looked into whether Jiang was the victim of a targeted road rage incident after a car crash.

