A memorial for Yale School of the Environment student Kevin Jiang near the scene of his shooting at the corner of Nicoll and Lawrence Street in New Haven, Conn., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Arnold Gold/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

UPDATED 8:35 AM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

A memorial service was held for the Yale University graduate student who was gunned down in New Haven, Connecticut. 26-year-old Kevin Jiang was laid to rest in a private service Saturday, a week after he was fatally shot and found lying outside of his car.

Investigators continue to search for 29-year-old Quinxuan Pan, who is considered a person of interest. Those at the service said Jiang, who was recently engaged, radiated light and joy into the world. Friends added “love” is the word he used the most.

Yale postdoctoral students Maria Kochugaeva, left, and Elvira Mulyukova leave flowers at a memorial for Yale School of the Environment grad student Kevin Jiang at the corner of Lawrence and Nicoll Street in New Haven, Conn., Monday, Feb. 8, 202 near where Jiang was killed on Feb. 6, 2021. (Arnold Gold/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

“Kevin’s life was taken from us in a moment,” Trinity Baptist Church Co-Pastor Greg Hendrickson said. “What do we make of this? What do we make of a human being who radiated light and joy but whose life was snatched away on a dark night in a violent attack?”

Yale University President Peter Salovey, during a New Haven Police Department press conference Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at NHPD headquarters to discuss the murder of Yale University graduate student Kevin Jiang who was fatally shot in New Haven Saturday night. (Peter Hvizdak/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP)

According to officials, investigators looked into whether Jiang was the victim of a targeted road rage incident after a car crash.

