Democratic lawmakers were scorned by their own supporters on Saturday after they reached an agreement with Senate Republicans to not call witnesses in former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

What happened?

Early on Saturday, the Senate voted 55-45 to call witnesses in the trial, which would have indefinitely extended the proceedings against Trump.

As TheBlaze reported, lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) had expressed interest subpoenaing Rep. Herrera Beutler (R-Wa.) to testify about a conversation between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that took place during the Capitol Riots.

However, Democrats quickly caved, reaching an agreement to not call witnesses, which meant Trump’s trial ended on Saturday.

Indeed, the former president, though twice impeached, has been now twice acquitted.

The result on Saturday was more bipartisan than before. Seven Republicans voted “guilty,” whereas only one Republican senator — Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — voted guilty in Trump’s first trial. Even then, Romney only voted “guilty” on one of the charges against Trump at the time.

What was the reaction?

Democrats were panned by their own supporters for retreating on calling witnesses.

“This is retreat. White flag. Malpractice. Completely unstrategic. They just closed the door on others who may have stepped out, as @HerreraBeutler urged last night. Just when we thought Dems were being bold and strategic. This is grabbing lameness out of the jaws of boldness,” one person said.

“Democrats are so embarrassing,” another person said.

"Wait. The idiot Democrats decided NOT to call witnesses? See, this is why they are stuck on stupid. They don't know how to play hardball. They allowed the GOP to punk them. When you play to win, you PLAY TO WIN. This is sorry ass leadership," another person reacted.

“We f***ing had them and the House Managers caved. If the situation had been reversed, the GOP would have jammed so many witnesses down our throats just to run up the score. I’m so sick of Democrats always acting like losers,” another person responded.

“And the Democrats just folded. Why do we even bother?” another person said.

“Once again, Democrats bring a butter knife to a gunfight,” one person responded.

“Omg. No witnesses. That’s insane. It’s like stopping short at the 5 yard line. How unbelievably disappointing,” another person said.

“I cannot believe that @TheDemocrats just gave up on trying to convict a President who literally incited an insurrection at the United States Capitol. How are you not going to give that fight everything you’ve got? Stand for something, dammit,” another person responded.

“Truly no one is worse at politics than Senate Democrats,” one person said.

“This is so weak,” Meena Harris, the niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, reacted.

