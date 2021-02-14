https://newsthud.com/don-jr-great-week-trump-beats-impeachment-dems-in-disarray-the-lincoln-project-burnt-to-the-ground/

Saturday, Donald Trump Jr. reacted to his father, former President Trump, being acquitted by sharing a “Back to Back Impeachment Champ” meme.

Don Jr. wrote “when the establishment hates you and wants to prevent you from ever running again you know you’re doing something right.”

When the establishment hates you and wants to prevent you from ever running again you know you’re doing something right. pic.twitter.com/jtMqUAGEYv — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2021

Don Jr. also tweeted:

Great week.

Trump beats impeachment. Dems in disarray. The Lincoln Project burnt to the ground. The RINOS in the GOP establishment exposed & collapsing. Cuomo & Dem Govs in free fall. The media depressed and lashing out at Dems for their impeachment fail.

#MAGA ascending again!