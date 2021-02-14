https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/02/14/don-jr-rips-caving-gop-senators-for-not-having-balls-to-do-the-right-thing-beating-these-est-clowns-twice-badge-of-honor-1029974/

Donald Trump Jr. took to social media Saturday to defend his ex-president father, Donald Trump, following his second impeachment acquittal, while blasting critics as gutless and too preoccupied with things that don’t improve the country.

“NOT GUILTY. Now maybe it would be nice if the senators stopped putting on show trials for free air time and actually started working for the American people for a change,” Don Jr. tweeted.

Eric Trump, the former president’s younger son, added in a tweet, “2-0.”

Trump Jr. went on to say, “Beating these establishment clowns twice after years of BS and under unprecedented circumstances is a badge of honor,” before describing his dad as a “two-time impeachment champ” using popular fictional boxing icon Rocky Balboa.

“When the establishment hates you and wants to prevent you from ever running again you know you’re doing something right,” he wrote.

Trump Jr. then took aim at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who took to the well of his chamber to blast the former president and blame him for the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol Building by some of his supporters.

“There’s no question… that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day,” McConnell said during a 20-minute speech following the acquittal vote. “The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on planet Earth.

“These criminals were carrying his banners. Hanging his flags and screaming their loyalty to him. It was obvious that only President Trump could end this,” McConnell continued. “Former aides publicly begged him to do so. Loyal allies frantically called the administration. The president did not act swiftly. He did not do his job… Instead according to public reports he watched television happily as the chaos unfolded, kept pressing his scheme to overturn the election.”

Trump Jr. waylaid McConnell.

“If only McConnell was so righteous as the Democrats trampled Trump and the Republicans while pushing Russia collusion bulls**t for 3 years or while Dems incited 10 months of violence, arson, and rioting,” he wrote on Twitter. “Yea then he just sat back and did jack s**t.”

Trump Jr. went on to retweet a post by conservative commentator Mike Cernovich predicting that McConnell’s rhetoric will cost the GOP more Senate seats in two years.

“Mitch’s speech is ensuring GOP doesn’t take a majority in Senate in 2022. Entire thing is self-destructive,” Cernovich wrote.

The president’s eldest son eventually posted a video response to the acquittal in which he called out some of the GOP senators by name who voted to convict his father, including long-time nemesis Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah as well as Richard Burr of North Carolina. He said neither man had the “guts” or the “balls” to do the right thing and that the proceedings were a colossal waste of time in which it appeared as though the Senate was “working for China” instead of assisting the “American worker suffering through” the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Guys: go back to doing your damn jobs for a change! We’d all like to see that,” Trump Jr. said.

“Although with the level of incompetence that I’ve seen out of you guys, and you saw — you saw the trial, you saw what happened, you saw the lies, you saw the decent, and you finally saw them get called out — I’m not sure we actually we want them working for us because with that level of incompetence, you may want them just to be preoccupied doing something else rather than trying to fix things; ’cause I imagine they can only manage to make it worse,” he added.

Seven GOP senators voted to convict Trump. Including Romney and Burr, they are Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska; Susan Collins of Maine; Bill Cassidy of Louisiana; Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania; and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

Several state GOP organizations blasted their senators immediately following their votes, Fox News reported.

Toomey and Burr had previously announced they are not seeking reelection in 2022.

