OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:47 PM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Joe Biden is not working hard enough to defeat COVID-19.

“I would be taking the federal resources and the state resources and creating more bespoke solutions that can be used in some of the hard to reach environments,” Gottlieb stated. “Some of the underserved communities where you can move mobile vans into those communities, try to work through community groups, local providers, church groups, community health centers to try to get harder to reach populations vaccinated.”

Gottlieb said private sector companies such as CVS and Walgreens are already providing vaccines, but Biden must provide more accessible options to lowest income citizens.

The doctor also criticized China for still withholding information on the origins of COVID-19 amid Biden’s soft stance on Beijing.

“We wanna see sequencing data on retained samples from people who were admitted to the hospital in October and November with viral syndromes that looked like COVID to see if this infection was spreading earlier, and try to get closer to the source of the initial outbreak,” Gottlieb stated. “That data is certainly available, the Chinese have that. So there’s a lot of data that was not made available.”

Gottlieb’s remarks appeared to suggest the Biden administration is not putting enough effort into battling COVID-19 and it must work harder to prevent similar outbreaks in the future.

