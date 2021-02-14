https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/14/fact-checkers-assemble-kamala-harris-used-debunked-vaccine-talking-point-during-axios-interview/

Vice President Kamala Harris re-upped the debunked talking point that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccinations, adding a new line complaining about a lack of a stockpile of doses:

ADVERTISEMENT

Reminder: Dr. Fauci debunked this already:

In other words, “she’s lying”:

What’s she thinking?

ADVERTISEMENT

And, you know, there’s no stockpile of doses because the goal is to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible:

ADVERTISEMENT

We look forward to the White House walking this one back:

And we eagerly away the fact-checkers on this one:

Prediction: She’ll get “mostly true” because she added “in many ways” ahead of it this time:

ADVERTISEMENT

But, we’ll have to wait and see:

Maybe she’s just not very good at this?

***

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...