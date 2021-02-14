https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/14/fact-checkers-assemble-kamala-harris-used-debunked-vaccine-talking-point-during-axios-interview/

Vice President Kamala Harris re-upped the debunked talking point that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccinations, adding a new line complaining about a lack of a stockpile of doses:

.@VP Harris to @mikeallen: “There was no national strategy or plan for [COVID-19] vaccinations. … We’re starting from scratch.” At a press conference last month, Fauci said “we certainly are not starting from scratch” on vaccine distribution. #AxiosonHBO pic.twitter.com/TdYnOHN1Bw — Axios (@axios) February 14, 2021

Reminder: Dr. Fauci debunked this already:

In other words, “she’s lying”:

What’s she thinking?

Wild that Kamala would still push this thoroughly debunked lie. Biden Admin attempted to spend their first days in office misleading about the vaccination effort even as the U.S. hit the 1 million/day goal around inauguration – yet here she is almost a month later still doing it. https://t.co/pTR6PgT7nV — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 14, 2021

And, you know, there’s no stockpile of doses because the goal is to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible:

How can there be no stockpile when a million people a day were being vaccinated when they took office? Where were those coming from? And she’s lying about there being no plan. The extent to which there have been issues comes from local Dems distributing it on “woke” order. https://t.co/1V7pKlc1wJ — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 14, 2021

We look forward to the White House walking this one back:

She will tell any lie she’s given to tell. https://t.co/gqaDoxLYpz — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 14, 2021

And we eagerly away the fact-checkers on this one:

Which factchecker is going to rate this “mostly true” first? https://t.co/l9yZXnTfkt — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) February 14, 2021

Prediction: She’ll get “mostly true” because she added “in many ways” ahead of it this time:

Entire quote was “*in many ways* we’re starting from scratch.” https://t.co/COAw6PIAul — Jacob Smith (@jacobfhsmith) February 15, 2021

But, we’ll have to wait and see:

Maybe she’s just not very good at this?

They were clowned enough for this ridiculous lie already? They are bringing it back? Why? https://t.co/kxR80gnxGW — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 14, 2021

***

