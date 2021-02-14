http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_WjsKSZr4nE/

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the Biden administration’s coronavirus stimulus bill needed to be passed for schools to reopen safely.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos “How confident are you that the guidelines will be followed, and do school districts have the resources they need to reopen safely?”

Fauci said, “I think that the schools really do need more resources, and that’s the reason why the National Relief Act that we’re talking about getting passed — we need that. The schools need more resources.”

He added, “I think it can be done. I mean, obviously, it’s not a perfect situation, but it’s really important to get the children back to school in a safest way as possible. Safe for the children, but also safe for the teachers and the other educators.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

