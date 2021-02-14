https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lin-wood-election-2020-georgia/2021/02/14/id/1010004

The State Bar of Georgia is working to take disciplinary action against Lin Wood, a member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team and one of the most vocal, visible and controversial critics of the integrity of the state’s election, reports Politico.

Wood posted the 1,600-page disciplinary complaint via Dropbox on Saturday and asked for donations on his Telegram site, saying the Georgia bar, “has thrown the kitchen sink at me.”

“The State Disciplinary Board of the State Bar of Georgia has received information concerning the above-named attorney that suggests that said attorney may have violated one or more of the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct,” the complaint, dated Feb. 5, alleges.

Wood, who filed lawsuits and held rallies, claimed people voted illegally in the 2020 presidential election.

The complaint includes a subsection on “frivolous” lawsuits filed by Wood.

“After the presidential election, Mr. Wood and his co-counsel, Sidney Powell, filed four frivolous lawsuits in swing states, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Michigan, where they falsely claimed voter fraud and sought to overturn the election results,” it reads. “Each of these cases was dismissed as Mr. Wood and his co-counsel could not even state a legally cognizable theory, let alone provide evidence, for their unsupported claims.”

It also accuses Wood of making false statements, including that there has “been no finding by any court that the evidence of election fraud is lacking.”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office last week launched an investigation into whether Wood was eligible to vote in the state and the state bar in January said it was investigating whether he was mentally unfit to hold a law license.

