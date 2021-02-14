https://www.dailywire.com/news/god-herself-rep-eric-swalwell-claims-god-is-female

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) implied God is a woman during a Saturday interview on MSNBC about the recent impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Speaking with host Nicole Wallace about Democrats’ decision not to subpoena witnesses, Swalwell said, “The choice was, do we chase those people, not knowing what they’re going to say, to the courts for years or do we go forward with the powerful, thundering case that we have? And also knowing that Mitch McConnell was already telling us that he believed the challenge was a jurisdictional one.”

“So we could have called God herself, and the Republicans weren’t going to be willing to convict, so we’re proud of the case we have put forward,” Swalwell added.

.@RepSwalwell on impeachment failure: “We could have called God herself and it would not have” swayed McConnell pic.twitter.com/y3v7gw3geq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 13, 2021

Swalwell’s role as House impeachment manager concerned some people given the allegations of a dalliance between him and a Chinese spy named Christine Fang, or Fang Fang. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) tweeted yesterday, “This afternoon we have been lectured to by Eric Swalwell, a guy accused of consorting with a Chinese spy. How appropriate!”

This afternoon we have been lectured to by Eric Swalwell, a guy accused of consorting with a Chinese spy. How appropriate! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 10, 2021

Swalwell’s theological commentary follows recent backlash against his colleague, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), who opened the 117th Congress last month by praying in the name of a Hindu god and tweaking the Hebrew word “amen” into a statement about gender.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), who is an ordained United Methodist minister, opened the first session of the 117th Congress on Sunday by praying in the name of a Hindu god and twisting the word “amen” into a commentary on gender. “Eternal God, noiselessly we bow before your throne of grace as we leave behind the politically and socially clamorous year of 2020,” began Cleaver, who served as the pastor of St. James United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Missouri, from 1972 to 2009. […] Though his prayer was replete with explicitly Christian themes, terminology, and references, Cleaver closed it by appealing to the deities of “many different faiths,” implying they are all the same. “We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, Brahma, and ‘god’ known by many names by many different faiths,” said Cleaver. “Amen and a-woman,” he closed, in an apparent attempt to render the word fair to both sexes.

Cleaver blamed “orchestrated outrage” for the backlash he faced over the prayer from figures such as Franklin Graham, who claimed the prayer was “shaking a fist in the Creator’s face.”

The House of Representatives last month struck gendered language from the 48-page text of the House rules, swapping out the words father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, husband, and wife for the words parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, and spouse. References to “chairman” were changed to “chair,” two references to “he or she” were exchanged for “Member, Delegate, or Resident Commissioner,” and a reference to “seaman” became “seafarers,” among other linguistic changes.

