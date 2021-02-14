https://thepostmillennial.com/gov-desantis-touts-reopening-schools-blasts-other-states-hysteria

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had harsh words this week for states who are refusing to reopen schools due to fears of the coronavirus and other “special interests.”

“We followed the evidence and the data, we didn’t follow special interests, we didn’t follow hysteria, we did what was right by students and families and we’re much better for that,” DeSantis said to reporters.

When it comes to education in Florida, we’ve followed evidence and data, not special interests and hysteria. We did what was right by our students and families and we are not turning back. pic.twitter.com/pz2h1UahLK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 13, 2021

“And the fact that you’re going to have schools that are going to be closed for this entire school year, and probably even into the fall, is a national disgrace,” he continued.

“Florida lead on education. We were there for our working parents, we were there for our students and we are going to continue to do that and we are not turning back,” he concluded.

DeSantis announced the reopening of all 67 Florida school districts back in October, explaining that school closures were no longer on the table for dealing with he coronavirus in the state. He further denounced lawsuits from the Florida teacher’s unions as being comprised of “bogus claims.”

DeSantis credited private and charter schools for reopening earlier than public schools and putting families and students first.

“So I think that a lot of our charters really led the way, a lot of the private schools, because they did not have to deal with the political opposition from the union,” DeSantis said.

The governor has strongly opposed excessive coronavirus safety protocols in his state from the start, saying no to business restrictions, mask mandates and other government enforced infringements, instead opting for protection of the economy and individual liberties through the pandemic.