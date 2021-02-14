https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/14/gov-greg-abbott-dunks-on-minneapolis-after-ironic-announcement-on-police-funding/

The City of Minneapolis — where the #DefundThePolice movement started — will reportedly spend $6.4 million to hire new police officers because residents are complaining about a rise in crime:

BREAKING: Minneapolis to spend $6.4M to hire more police officers after residents experienced longer response times and an increase in violent crimes following the defunding of their police dept. -ABC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 14, 2021

“🎶Isn’t it ironic, don’t ya think? It’s like raaaain on your wedding day. . .🎶”

We shall call this the “re-fund the police” movement:

“It finally comes full circle”:

It finally comes full circle. 1⃣Minneapolis demonizes police officers.

2⃣Police officers quit or scale back enforcement.

3⃣Violent crime explodes and police unable to handle it.

4⃣Minneapolis hires more police officers.https://t.co/ZEquqkRpGQ — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 14, 2021

And here’s Gov. Greg Abbott with the dunk and a plan to never let this happen in Texas:

Looks like defunding police didn’t go well in Minneapolis. Now they’re spending $6.4M to recruit more police officers. It won’t go well in Texas either. That’s why I want legislation preventing cities from defunding police.#BackTheBlue #txlegehttps://t.co/NkOru45fvO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 14, 2021

But will Dems admit it?

I am clown pilled at this point

https://t.co/UbNLfG69Jn — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) February 14, 2021

And why would anyone want to work as a cop in Minneapolis?

I can imagine the ads now, “Would you like a job where national politicians like @IlhanMN disparage you on cable networks for things you didn’t do to score cheap points against her political opponents? Sign up now!”https://t.co/qIJYw3wdwu — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) February 14, 2021

***

