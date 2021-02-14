https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6029ffd05db3705aa0aa75c6
A 10-year-old boy was shot in Pasadena Sunday afternoon, suffering life-threatening injuries, police said….
Fierce clashes have erupted between protesters in northern Myanmar and security forces. Footage emerged online showing police opening fire towards the crowd. It’s unclear if live rounds or rubber bull…
Sunday in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment acquittal, former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) discussed the GOP’s identity with Trump no longer in office. | Clips…
A recent guest column in the Dallas Morning News offers new evidence that Conservatism, Inc. is bent on destroying conservative populism….
Imagine Ronald Reagan, during his first days as president in 1981, had started to dismantle the Camp David Accords—the historic peace treaty between Israel and……