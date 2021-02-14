https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/538826-graham-lara-trump-is-biggest-winner-of-impeachment-trial

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamSunday shows preview: Lawmakers weigh in on Trump impeachment trial; Biden administration eyes timeline for mass vaccinations The five GOP senators who voted to call witnesses Graham says he’ll meet with Trump to discuss GOP’s future MORE (R-SC) predicted former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden on Trump acquittal: ‘Substance of the charge is not in dispute’ North Carolina GOP condemns Burr for impeachment vote against Trump Toomey on Trump vote: ‘His betrayal of the Constitution’ required conviction MORE‘s daughter-in-law Lara will benefit from his second acquittal in an impeachment trial this weekend.

“The biggest winner of this whole impeachment trial is Lara Trump Lara TrumpMadison Cawthorn throws support behind Mark Walker in NC Senate primary ‘Purple America’ will set political direction in 2022 Democrats will expand their Senate majority in 2022 MORE,” Graham said on “Fox News Sunday.” “My dear friend Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrNorth Carolina GOP condemns Burr for impeachment vote against Trump Toomey on Trump vote: ‘His betrayal of the Constitution’ required conviction Trump conviction vote exposes GOP divide MORE, who I like and have been friends to a long time, just made Lara Trump almost the certain nominee for the Senate seat in North Carolina to replace him if she runs, and I’ll certainly be behind her because she represents the future of the Republican Party.”

Burr, a Republican senator who is retiring, voted to convict Trump on Saturday on the sole article of inciting an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

“The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” Burr said in the statement on Saturday. “Therefore, I have voted to convict.”

The North Carolina GOP hours later condemned Burr’s vote, aligning itself with Trump.

“North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing,” the party chairman said.

The state’s other Republican senator, Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisSenators, impeachment teams scramble to cut deal on witnesses LIVE COVERAGE: Senate trial moves to closing arguments Madison Cawthorn throws support behind Mark Walker in NC Senate primary MORE, narrowly won reelection in 2020 and voted to acquit Trump.

A poll taken late last year showed Lara Trump among the leaders of possible Republican primary candidates to fill Burr’s vacant seat. She is married to the former president’s son Eric and was a top surrogate for both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Graham, a leading Trump loyalist in the Republican caucus, also said on Sunday that Congress has “opened a Pandora’s box to future presidents” and “abused” the model of the legislative branch’s check on the executive.

“I don’t know how Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Harris and second gentleman hand out cookies to essential workers at DC veterans’ hospital Harris can bring gender pay inequality into focus Watch live: Biden meets with governors to discuss COVID relief MORE doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters, and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open,” Graham said, in an apparent reference to protests for social justice that took place last summer.

