Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.), one of former President TrumpDonald TrumpBiden on Trump acquittal: ‘Substance of the charge is not in dispute’ North Carolina GOP condemns Burr for impeachment vote against Trump Toomey on Trump vote: ‘His betrayal of the Constitution’ required conviction MORE’s most vocal Senate allies, on Sunday defended his vote to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial and said he had spoken to the former president, who is “ready to move on.”

Trump “was grateful to his lawyers, he appreciated the help that all of us have provided” and “he’s ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party, he’s excited about 2022 and I’m going to go down to talk with him next week,” Graham said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Graham conceded the former president was “mad at some folks,” prompting host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceLIVE COVERAGE: Democrats focus on Trump remarks before attack on Capitol Lawmakers lay blame on Trump over riot as second impeachment trial looms Cheney: Trump ‘does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward’ MORE to ask whether that included Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump conviction vote exposes GOP divide Pelosi rules out censure after Trump acquittal Raskin defends no witnesses deal: ‘I made the call’ MORE (R-Ky.), who voted to acquit Trump but made a floor speech suggesting he believed him to have incited the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

“I think Sen. McConnell’s speech, he got a load off his chest, but unfortunately put a load on the back of Republicans,” Graham said. “That speech you will see in 2022 campaigns, I would imagine if you’re a Republican running in Georgia, Arizona, New Hampshire where we have a chance to take back the Senate, they may be playing Sen. McConnell’s speech and asking you about it if you’re a candidate.”

Graham added that “I think [McConnell’s] speech was an outlier regarding how Republicans feel about all this.”

Wallace specifically pressed Graham on a reported phone call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyHouse GOP lawmaker unexpectedly shakes up Senate trial Liberals howl after Democrats cave on witnesses Senate acquits Trump in 57-43 vote MORE (R-Calif.) in which Trump told McCarthy the rioters at the Capitol “care more about the election” than McCarthy did, which Graham dismissed as “hearsay.”

Graham said Trump “bears responsibility of pushing narratives about the election that I think are not sound and not true,” in reference to Trump’s repeated claims about election fraud, but said those claims were “politically protected speech.”

