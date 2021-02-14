https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/14/hello-9-1-1-wed-like-to-report-a-murder-trump-attorney-michael-van-der-veen-just-decimates-the-media-during-cbs-interview-watch/

It’s not often we can say, ‘this video speaks for itself’ but BOY HOWDY, this video of Trump attorney Michael van der Veen’s CBS interview does indeed speak for itself.

And very loudly and painfully.

Watch.

Yup, he nailed the media.

She did what they always do with anything Trump or conservative-related. That sideways, smug, condescending tone where they think they’re the smartest one in the room and in this case she definitely was not.

It really feels like MVDV speaks for most of us with his obvious disgust and disdain not only for her behavior but the media in general.

They are a huge part of the problem.

We almost called 9-1-1.

Ok, so not literally but that’s pretty funny, right?

We were DEFINITELY smiling while MVDV ripped into her.

When they say, ‘to be fair’ it’s NEVER fair.

Good point.

*chef’s kiss*

***

