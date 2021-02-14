https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/14/hello-9-1-1-wed-like-to-report-a-murder-trump-attorney-michael-van-der-veen-just-decimates-the-media-during-cbs-interview-watch/

It’s not often we can say, ‘this video speaks for itself’ but BOY HOWDY, this video of Trump attorney Michael van der Veen’s CBS interview does indeed speak for itself.

And very loudly and painfully.

Watch.

Yup, he nailed the media.

She did what they always do with anything Trump or conservative-related. That sideways, smug, condescending tone where they think they’re the smartest one in the room and in this case she definitely was not.

It really feels like MVDV speaks for most of us with his obvious disgust and disdain not only for her behavior but the media in general.

They are a huge part of the problem.

You don’t often see a lawyer commit a murder live on national TV. I couldn’t look away: pic.twitter.com/vmxOeWFEY6 — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 14, 2021

We almost called 9-1-1.

Ok, so not literally but that’s pretty funny, right?

She was smarmy. It reminded me a little bit of the infamous Cathy Newman interview with Jordan Peterson. — Missus Bennet (@poornerves) February 14, 2021

Wow, he wiped the floor with her. @Elizabe37705227 — Teemcc (@Teemcc2) February 14, 2021

She, like the rest of mainstream media, does not understand: “words mean things”. A company commander told me this, years ago, and it’s always rattling in the back of my mind. The ppl being chosen to communicate our news, are absolutely clueless about so much. — fr0gsy (@itsFr0gsy) February 14, 2021

We were DEFINITELY smiling while MVDV ripped into her.

Priceless! “To be fair …” and the latter “For the sake of our viewers …” gives you a clue that this won’t end well and she doesn’t want to wear the result. — Redge (@Versalytics) February 14, 2021

When they say, ‘to be fair’ it’s NEVER fair.

Good point.

That was BEAUTIFUL — joe burbs (@warrenelliott94) February 14, 2021

*chef’s kiss*

***

