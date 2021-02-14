https://noqreport.com/2021/02/14/if-youre-not-using-the-brave-browser-its-time/

The Brave web browser is the future, except it’s already here today. I’ve used it for over a year now and realized today that I’ve actually made a decent amount of money by doing so. But I never started using it because of its integrated cryptocurrency feature. I would use it if it offered nothing extra at all. As a conservative, it checks off all of my needs from technology.

The browser has the three things I seek from a browser. First and foremost, it has real privacy settings. Many believe they simply have to go “incognito” to protect their information from prying eyes, but this isn’t the case. Only when someone uses a true privacy browser like TOR can they be truly private, and TOR isn’t necessarily good for the casual privacy advocate. It’s slow and cumbersome. Brave offers the best of both worlds as it’s a Chrome-based browser with a TOR interface. Speed and privacy… no need to pick one or the other.

The second thing that makes Brave special is its powerful ad-blocker that’s built it. This isn’t just AdBlock+ or any of the other plugins that actually sell access to ad companies so they won’t be blocked. Brave’s ad-blocker is just there to block ads. A comparison I did between Brave and other browsers with ad-block plugins revealed Brave’s inherent capabilities were far better at blocking ads than the plugins.

Last but not least, Brave operates in an ecosystem driven by “BAT,” or Basic Attention Tokens. One does not have to be a cryptocurrency expert to benefit from the pay-for-attention model. Those who are okay with seeing brave ads pop up from time to time in the corner of their screen can earn cryptocurrency simply by browsing through Brave. Those who do not care about earning cryptocurrency can choose not to see ads at all. It’s pretty darn intuitive.

Whether you’re into cryptocurrencies, interested in trying them out, or simply looking for the best web browser available on desktop or mobile, you should be looking at Brave. It’s the best of the best.

