It has been one tough week for the left.

Impeachment for political theatre was squashed, the Never Trump Lincoln Project further imploded when it was reported its leaders knew about the sexual harassment allegations against co-founder John Weaver, and the petition to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom D-Calif. reached 1.5 million signatures to likely trigger a special election.

The Donald Trump Charlottesville rhetoric lie was debunked again, and now, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y. is facing bipartisan flack from lawmakers after a Freedom of Information Request (FOIA) request showed as many as 9,000 COVID-19 infected patients were sent to nursing homes under his directive, resulting in one of the nation’s worst COVID scenarios.

Trump Gets Acquitted Again

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump was acquitted in impeachment proceedings for the second time in two years, 57-43 in the Senate. It was the outcome anyone practical knew was coming for weeks—and one that only adds fuel to the left’s endless and compulsive disdain for the 45th president.

While seven Republicans and two independents voted to impeach Trump with the Democrats, they still ended up 10 votes short to achieve the grand number of 67.

Those in favor of impeachment tried to push the unsubstantiated narrative that Trump incited the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, regardless of the fact that The New York Times documented people were already rioting 20 minutes before his speech even began.

Impeachment may be over—crossing our fingers unless Democrats in Congress unconstitutionally try yet again—but the left’s perpetual obsession with Trump will not end. The blue check marks on Twitter were having a difficult time coping with the expected news on Saturday.

What’s changed: Violent White perpetrators of domestic terror are more likely to be brought to justice. What’s not changed: Powerful people inciting and organizing the domestic terror are rarely brought to justice. Shameful, like these 43 Republicans who acquitted Trump today. — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) February 13, 2021

Trump can still be barred from running for office again. We just need Sinema and Manchin to side with us and jettison the filibuster. 51 votes would prohibit Trump from running again, in accordance with Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) February 13, 2021

McConnell delivered his trademark hypocrisy today proving once again he’s got no soul. He blocked an impeachment trial while he was Majority Leader then voted to acquit because the trial didn’t happen on time. Then he stabbed Trump in the back for good measure. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) February 13, 2021

The Lincoln Project Is Totally Screwed

In January, journalist Ryan Girdusky broke a bombshell story in The American Conservative about Never Trump political action committee (PAC) The Lincoln Project’s co-founder John Weaver. Girdusky talked to dozens of young men who alleged Weaver’s sexual harassment and misconduct towards young conservatives and abusing his power. A week after, Weaver resigned and admitted to the mounting allegations.

On Friday, Steve Schmidt, co-founder of The Lincoln Project and a former senior campaign advisor in 2008 to John McCain’s presidential campaign, also resigned. Schmidt claims to have known about Weaver’s misconduct and made his release on Twitter.

“I am resigning my seat on the Lincoln Project board to make room for the appointment of a female board member as the first step to reform and professionalize the Lincoln Project,” Schmidt said.

According to several Lincoln Project employees, leadership at the PAC was briefed on 10 of the allegations against Weaver in June 2020. The organization thus intentionally concealed this information.

Now former employees at The Lincoln Project have demanded immediate release from the non-disclosure agreements signed when Weaver was at the company, to inform the public about more details. Schmidt also came under heavy scrutiny after going on a rampage on Twitter and inappropriately posting screenshots of a direct message conversation between co-founder Jennifer Horn and a reporter from The 19th working on a damning story about the anti-Trump organization.

California Governor Recall Intensifying

The petition to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached 1,509,000 signatures on Friday—the minimum needed to lead to a special election. By March, the recall effort has to have received 12 percent of signatures from Californians, which will then be vetted by the California secretary of state.

The Federalist’s Western Correspondent Tristan Justice and Staff Writer Jordan Davidson hosted Rescue California campaign manager Anne Dunsmore on “The Federalist Radio Hour” on Friday.

“This is a citizen movement, this is not a political movement,” Dunsmore said. “We’re pursuing a political process to fix the problem for sure, but this isn’t a Trump versus Biden thing.”

As discussed on the podcast, the intensifying of the recall effort comes after tyrannical lockdowns Newsom instituted in California throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, endlessly shifting goal-posts. Newsom was found hypocritically dining at The French Laundry in December of last year, days after “pulling the emergency brake” on state reopening implementation plans and instituting new lockdown rules.

The Republican National Committee donated $250,000 to the recall efforts, as Newsom looks more and more probable to defend his rule to voters quite soon.

Charlottesville Hoax Gets A Nail in The Coffin

Since the Charlottesville, Va protests in Aug. 2017, Democrats have continually pushed the false narrative that President Trump said there were “fine people” on both sides, referring to white supremacists. This has been debunked many times by non-leftist media sources, and was justly given the national attention it deserves on Saturday during the impeachment trial by lead defense attorney David Schoen.

After the clip that corporate media used to manipulate the public, Trump says the following: “You have people, and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazi’s and white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally, but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazi’s and white nationalists…”

“Destroying the Charlottesville “fine people” hoax,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “Make sure you watch this all the way through and see if it aligns with what the media told you Trump said. Hint: IT WON’T Today’s media is a disgrace.”

Destroying the Charlottesville “fine people” hoax. Make sure you watch this all the way through and see if it aligns with what the media told you Trump said. Hint: IT WON’T

Today’s media is a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/7ZhBqmI0Xu — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2021

So much for the left’s infatuation with calling Trump a racist because of this purposeful editing botch.

Cuomo Finally Getting The Bipartisan Shame He Deserves

What conservative media outlets have reported on for months is finally being accepted by those on the left. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., sent as many as 9,000 COVID-19 infected elderly patients back to nursing homes, which led to high rates of deaths in his state among the elderly.

On Friday, Cuomo’s top aide released a statement acknowledging that the office delayed reporting on fatality data because of concerns that it was “going to be used against us.” A court order and New York state attorney general report showed in the last few weeks that the total nursing home fatality rate is one-seventh of all residents living in nursing homes in the state. 15,000 died in total.

In August, President Trump was vocal about Cuomo’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic “Now AP estimates that the real Cuomo number of people killed because of his total incompetence is 11,000, not the 6000 that was originally thought!” Trump tweeted.

Nonetheless, leftists sided with Cuomo and assisted with his coverup, all to oppose the bad orange man. Now, though, Democrats are waking up to his incompetence. Several Democratic New York senators signed a joint letter to strip Cuomo of emergency powers and state Sen. Jessica Ramos D-N.Y. sent a separate letter.

“At a time when we need New Yorkers to trust their elected officials the most, the governor and his administration knowingly chose to lie and play politics with New Yorkers’ lives,” Ramos wrote, the same day the New York GOP congressional delegation sent a letter asking the Justice Department to investigate obstruction of justice in Cuomo’s blocking of the nursing home investigation. “BREAKING: NY GOP Congressional delegation is calling on @TheJusticeDept to open Obstruction of Justice investigation into Cuomo/his admin. They covered-up the true consequences of his nursing home policy & now it’s being reported they withheld info to block a DOJ investigation!” Republican state Rep. Lee Zeldin tweeted. 🚨BREAKING: NY GOP Congressional delegation is calling on @TheJusticeDept to open Obstruction of Justice investigation into Cuomo/his admin. They covered-up the true consequences of his nursing home policy & now it’s being reported they withheld info to block a DOJ investigation! pic.twitter.com/x0j0zEIugH — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 12, 2021 We witnessed five catastrophes worsen for Democrats, all in the course of one week. One only wonders how bad it will continue to get as the ill results of COVID lockdowns continue to become impossible to ignore.

