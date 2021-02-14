https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602a38105db3705aa0aa7892
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced on Monday that it will not give the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to individuals over the age of 65 due to a lack of data….
Peter King’s Football Morning In America column deconstructs Super Bowl LV and the five plays that defined it. Plus items on JJ Watt, Trevor Lawrence, more….
New state Senate GOP leader Scott Wilk of Santa Clarita is a throwback Republican lawmaker, the type needed by the party if it’s ever going to move forward and regain legislative relevancy….
Families are boycotting Publix after a member of founding family donated $300,000 to the Donald Trump rally that preceded January’s deadly Capitol attack Florida-based grocery chain operates more than…
Video is unusual in that it captures species that don’t interact often in high numbers as manatee numbers are down Manatees crowd together in Riviera Beach, Florida, on 5 February. The Florida fish an…