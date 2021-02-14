http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GqAZpNJBmqY/

Sunday in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment acquittal, former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) discussed the GOP’s identity with Trump no longer in office.

Flake, now a CNN analyst, warned the GOP would remain in a “permanent minority” if it continues to follow Trump. He doubled down on his belief that there is “no future with Trumpism.”

“It simply has to [move on from Trump],” Flake advised on “CNN Newsroom.” “We have no choice. We’re headed down a demographic cul-de-sac if we don’t.”

“There’s really no future with Trumpism,” he added. “So, we’ve got to move on. It’s difficult because the president’s base is still there, but we have to move on.”

Host Pam Brown asked, “And what if you don’t? What if it just is the party of Trump?”

“Well, we’ll just continue to lose seats,” Flake replied. “We’ll continue to be, frankly, in a permanent minority if we continue this. So we have to. We should want to as well. I mean, look at what has happened since the last election. The president lost the election, then used every lever at his disposal to hang on … to the White House. And we saw what resulted on January 6.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

