Never let a crisis go to waste.

Joe Biden called on Congress to pass tougher gun laws on the third anniversary of the Parkland Shooting.

Biden used the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 14 people dead 3 years ago as a pretext to call for more gun control.

“Today, as we mourn with the Parkland community, we mourn for all who have lost loved ones to gun violence,” Biden said as he attacked the 2nd Amendment.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets. We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now,” Biden said in a statement.

