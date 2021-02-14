https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-releases-outrageous-statement-following-second-failed-impeachment-quotes-minority-leader-mitch-mcconnell/

In October 2016 Biden threatened to take candidate Trump behind the gym and rough him up.

In March 2018 Joe Biden said, “I would have “beat the hell out” of Trump for comments about women.”

President Trump responded to China Joe’s threats, “Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”

In 2019 Joe Biden once again threatened physical violence against President Trump saying something about smacking him in the mouth.

On Saturday Joe Biden released a statement following the acquittal of former President Donald Trump where he accused President Trump of inciting a “deadly insurrection.”

President Joe Biden releases a statement following the acquittal of former Pres. Trump. https://t.co/PaCgkFqGU8 pic.twitter.com/9XjJKZ43eD — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2021

Joe Biden quoted Mitch McConnell in his statement.

