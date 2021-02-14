https://www.oann.com/kerry-calls-russian-fm-to-discuss-paris-agreement/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kerry-calls-russian-fm-to-discuss-paris-agreement

The Biden administration pushed ahead with rejoining the Paris Agreement and its plans to play a larger role in The Arctic Council. On Friday, Biden’s Climate Envoy John Kerry spoke with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the phone.

Kerry agreed to cooperate in the future within The Arctic Council. The foreign minister reportedly welcomed the U.S.’s re-entry into the Paris Agreement, which is a multi-national treaty focused on so-called climate change.

This is yet another reversal of work done by the Trump administration as President Trump pulled out of the pact. He called it a “disaster for America.”

