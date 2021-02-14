https://www.oann.com/kerry-calls-russian-fm-to-discuss-paris-agreement/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kerry-calls-russian-fm-to-discuss-paris-agreement

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry listens as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about climate change issues in the State Dining Room of the White House on January 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden signed several executive orders related to the climate change crisis on Wednesday, including one directing a pause on new oil and natural gas leases on public lands. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED 11:10 AM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

The Biden administration pushed ahead with rejoining the Paris Agreement and its plans to play a larger role in The Arctic Council. On Friday, Biden’s Climate Envoy John Kerry spoke with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the phone.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister in Zagreb on December 16, 2020. (Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC / AFP) (Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Kerry agreed to cooperate in the future within The Arctic Council.  The foreign minister reportedly welcomed the U.S.’s re-entry into the Paris Agreement, which is a multi-national treaty focused on so-called climate change.

This is yet another reversal of work done by the Trump administration as President Trump pulled out of the pact. He called it a “disaster for America.”

