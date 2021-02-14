https://townhall.com/columnists/kevingrieve/2021/02/13/trumps-next-play-election-integrity-n2584683

As the Democrats move forward with their Potemkin impeachment, Trump is surely planning his next move. Pundits have suggested that Trump build a conservative media empire or simply help Republicans win back the House and Senate in 2022 or prepare for a second presidential run in 2024. However, the speaker list for the next CPAC shows no signs of Trump. Whatever route Trump chooses, election integrity should be at the top of his agenda, as it should be for the rest of the GOP lest Republicans never win another election.

Prior to the 2020 election, hundreds of lawsuits were filed by Democrats, mostly to change the rules of how state elections are conducted by eliminating traditional safeguards that ensure the integrity of the election especially with mail-in ballots including voter ID, voter signature, signature verification, lengthening the voting window, and extending cutoff dates. The Democrats were successful in achieving universal mail-in ballots, changing election procedures, and expanding voter turnout at the expense of election integrity. Nancy Pelosi’s H.R. 1 bill will make these changes permanent and institutionalize voter fraud: allows convicted felons to vote, forces all states to permit same-day voter registration, early voting, and automatic voter registration, requires mail-in voting, mandates no-fault absentee voting, criminalizes political speech, prevents election officials from confirming the eligibility of voters and cleaning up voter registration rolls, and allows individuals to vote without an ID.

Even prior to the 2020 presidential election, there is wisdom and insight to be gleaned regarding voter fraud in the US and around the world. Free and fair elections will end as we know it if H.R. 1 passes and if Trump and the GOP do not fight for election integrity at the local, state, and federal level. Between 1992 and 2018, at least 20 voter fraud cases resulted in over-turned elections, primarily in local races. Most recently, state courts ordered a May 2020 NJ election redo due to mail-in voter fraud. In 2012, NY Times argued against mail-in voting due to the potential for voter fraud. In 2005, a bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform, co-chaired by Jimmy Carter and James Baker said that “absentee ballots remain the largest source of voter fraud.” Among the 36 OECD countries, 47% ban mail-in ballots for those not living abroad, 30% require a voter ID for such a ballot and 14% ban mail-in for those living abroad. In the European Union, 63% have placed a ban on mail-in voting except for those living abroad. Another 22% have even banned mail-in voting for those living abroad. In 1991, Mexico mandated voter IDs and banned absentee ballots due to election fraud. Not until 2006 did Mexico re-instate absentee ballots but only for those living abroad and mandated those ballots be requested six months prior to the election. France banned mail-in ballot voting in 1975 after massive fraud in Corsica. Concerns about vote-buying have a long history in the US. Between 1888 and 1950, states implemented secret balloting. Voter turnout fell 8-12% after states implemented secret ballots because people were no longer paid to vote.

The post-presidential analysis highlighted the alleged voter fraud with election law changes implemented by the Democrats: deceased and duplicate voting, out-of-state voting, rejected ballots, incorrect ballot scans, false signatures of 3rd party ballots by polling workers, late ballot delivery, backdating by USPS of late mail-in ballots, blocking poll watchers, incorrect totals, stuffing ballots with 100% of counts to Biden, etc. Interestingly, our election was “rigged” according to our own State Department’s criteria when compared to their analysis of the 2004 Ukrainian election when they determined it was “rigged” based on the following tripwires: illegal use of absentee ballots, opposition observers ejected, unnaturally high turnout, mobile ballot box fraud, computer data altered, and reports of ballot stuffing fraud.

The Democrats have a rich history of questionable election integrity. From Nixon/Kennedy presidential race in 1960 to the more recent John Ashcroft Senate race in 2000 to the Rossi/Gregoire governor race in 2004 to the Coleman/Franken Senate election in 2008. In 1994, after concluding that Pennsylvania Democratic state Senator William Stinson’s campaign had engaged in election fraud, a federal judge, Clarence Newcomer, declared Republican Bruce Marks the winner. Rahm Emanuel said, “never let a crisis go to waste.” Democrats used the Wuhan virus pandemic to radically change election laws damaging our election integrity. Pelosi/Schumer want to make these changes permanent. Trump and the GOP need to make sure these changes don’t take root and calcify.