Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that former President Donald Trump had no future in politics.

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “Lindsey Graham makes it clear he thinks that Donald Trump is still a viable and important force in the Republican politics. Is he?”

Klobuchar said, “No. That’s because you can see what the numbers are with how he’s doing, what people think of him across the country. I say no. One, as Mitch McConnell points out, there’s a lot of other investigations going about this man. Two, the American people have now seen clear out what he did. He violated his oath of office in what Liz Cheney called the greatest portrayal of a president’s oath of office in history, and those memories and those police officers’ screams will be forever etched in the memories of Americans. He is done.”

