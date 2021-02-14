https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/george-floyd-chauvin-lapd-police/2021/02/14/id/1010007

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating whether an officer posted a “Valentine” of George Floyd captioned, “You take my breath away,” the Los Angeles Times said in a report.

Floyd died over the summer after being restrained by Minneapolis police. His death was ruled a homicide – in a video taken by bystanders, Floyd, is shown repeatedly pleading that he cannot breathe as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin holds him down with a knee on his neck.

“A personnel complaint has been initiated and we are pursuing each allegation, including interviewing the department member who brought it to our attention,” the LAPD tweeted Sunday.

“If found any employee or supervisor is directed to take possession and identify those present. The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

The photo of Floyd was being passed around in a Valentine-line format by other officers, Chief Michel Moore told the L.A. Times.

Floyd’s death reignited calls for police reform and racial justice and sparked protests across the country over the summer.

Chauvin was fired and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. His trial is slated to begin in March.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, three other officers involved in the incident, were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. Their trial is scheduled to start this summer.

