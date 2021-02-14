https://www.theblaze.com/news/hollywood-celebrities-trump-acquittal-twitter

The Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection for the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Liberal Hollywood celebrities suffered complete meltdowns over the results of the impeachment trial.

All of the Democratic senators and seven Republicans voted to convict Trump, resulting in a 57 to 43 vote, 10 short of the 67 votes needed to secure a conviction against Trump.

The hashtag #43Traitors trended on Twitter after Trump’s acquittal, which was full of rage toward the 43 Republicans who voted to acquit the former president. In the U.S., traitors who are convicted of treason are subject to “suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years.”

Twitter reactions by several left-wing celebrities labeled the 43 Republican lawmakers who voted to acquit as “traitors.”

“Frozen” voice actor Josh Gad quote-tweeted a “list of traitors up for election in ’22.”

Democratic advocate Debra Messing also shared a list of Republicans to vote out in 2022.

(Content Warning: Explicit language):

Rosie O’Donnell responded to a tweet from the official Senate GOP Twitter account by ranting and raving, “well f*** u all – traitors – cult members – reality deniers u have no shame – u tossed ur legacy in with his – the nation will not forget ur betrayal – he tried to kill mike pence for gods sake – what will it take – damn it #TrumpIsGuilty.”

O’Donnell also directed her venom toward Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), “spare us mitch – u voted NOT guilty so shut the french toast #43traitors.”

Comedians Wanda Sykes, Jim Gaffigan, and actor Jeffrey Wright also spewed contempt toward McConnell.

Actor Ron Pearlman spouted vitriol toward the former president, “Yo donnie. You’re about to be acquitted. But just like you got your ass kicked out of office by the American people, you will always be just a stain. Forever. Because we see you. You piece of s***.”

Bette Midler went on an unhinged Twitter outburst, “He got away with murder. Let that sink in.”

“This lopsided vote is an American tragedy of monumental proportions., one we made all by ourselves,” the singer claimed. “The consequences of this travesty have yet to be known, but I predict they will be uglier than even the last four years have been.”

Midler also retweeted an outlandish tweet equating Trump to terrorist mastermind Osama Bin Laden, and comparing the Capitol riot to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacked that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

“Osama Bin Laden did not fly planes into any U.S. buildings. He just asked & inspired people to do it, drew money & resources to the effort, set the timing & launched the execution from afar. In what way was Donald Trump’s role in 1/6 ANY DIFFERENT?” the tweet said.

Meena Harris, the suddenly famous niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, wrote, “white supremacy wins again.”

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi demanded, “14th Amendment Now!”

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states:

No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature.

There were also tweets by the usual outspoken left-wing celebrities, including Alyssa Milano, Jimmy Kimmel, Rob Reiner, Patton Oswalt, Jodie Sweetin, Dan Levy, and Andy Richter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

