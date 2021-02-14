https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lindsey-graham-i-dont-see-how-kamala-harris-doesnt-get-impeached/

‘If republicans take back the House next year, I don’t see how Kamala is not impeached’

I’m no fan of Lindsey Graham, but he’s the only republican senator making any news today.

“And if you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House,” Graham said. “Because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open. So we’ve opened Pandora’s Box here and I’m sad for the country?”​

Last week Graham told Hannity:

“If you’re going to pursue this, and you want to start calling witnesses, and you want to drag this thing out, it would be fair to have Kamala Harris’ tape play where she bailed people out of jail.”

“What more could you do to incite future violence, than to pay the bail of the people who broke up the shops and beat up the cops​. How’s that not inciting future violence? Be careful what you wish for my Democratic colleagues.”