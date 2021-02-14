https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lindsey-graham-lara-trump-is-going-to-be-the-next-senator-from-north-carolina/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

“Donald Trump is the most vibrant and potent member of the Republican Party. The Trump movement is alive and well. People believe he brought change to Washington. We need Trump plus.”

‘Lara Trump is the biggest winner. She could be the next Senator from North Carolina.’