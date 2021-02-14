https://www.oann.com/lockdown-blamed-in-part-for-philadelphia-rise-in-gun-violence-2/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lockdown-blamed-in-part-for-philadelphia-rise-in-gun-violence-2

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 14: Police tape is stretched across a street near a residence during a shooting on August 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At least six police officers were reportedly wounded in an hours-long standoff with a gunman that prompted a massive law enforcement response in the city's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 14: Police tape was stretched across a street near a residence during a shooting on August 14, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:35 PM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

The pandemic lockdown is being cited as one of the causes of a spike in gun violence in Philadelphia. This came as part of a new study published last week by Temple University, which showed an increase in gun violence rates after pandemic lockdown measures were put in place in March.

Trauma surgeons in the city said they were looking for an explanation for the increase in gun violence patients, which prompted the study.

Researchers said the spread of COVID-19 compounded issues already seen in low-income communities.

“With the containment policy has come exacerbation of poverty and those structural disadvantages,” trauma surgeon Dr. Jessica Beard said. “That connection is likely the cause for the uptick.”

The number of people shot each week in Philadelphia almost doubled during the pandemic, jumping from 25 to 46. Over 2,200 people were shot and nearly 500 killed during 2020.

MORE NEWS: Biden’s Assault On 2nd Amendment Sparks Fears Of Civil War

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...