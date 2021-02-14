https://www.oann.com/lockdown-blamed-in-part-for-philadelphia-rise-in-gun-violence-2/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lockdown-blamed-in-part-for-philadelphia-rise-in-gun-violence-2

UPDATED 5:35 PM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

The pandemic lockdown is being cited as one of the causes of a spike in gun violence in Philadelphia. This came as part of a new study published last week by Temple University, which showed an increase in gun violence rates after pandemic lockdown measures were put in place in March.

Empiric evidence of what trauma surgeons around the country already know: increased firearm violence following enactment of COVID-19 containment policies ⁦@ThisIsOurLane⁩ ⁦⁦@PhillyMayor⁩ @TempleTrauma⁩ ⁦@JimMacMillan⁩ ⁦ https://t.co/tuZ3ZPt2ev — Jessica Beard, MD, MPH (@jessicahbeard) February 10, 2021

Trauma surgeons in the city said they were looking for an explanation for the increase in gun violence patients, which prompted the study.

Researchers said the spread of COVID-19 compounded issues already seen in low-income communities.

“With the containment policy has come exacerbation of poverty and those structural disadvantages,” trauma surgeon Dr. Jessica Beard said. “That connection is likely the cause for the uptick.”

The number of people shot each week in Philadelphia almost doubled during the pandemic, jumping from 25 to 46. Over 2,200 people were shot and nearly 500 killed during 2020.

