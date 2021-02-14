https://www.oann.com/lockdown-blamed-in-part-for-philadelphia-rise-in-gun-violence/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lockdown-blamed-in-part-for-philadelphia-rise-in-gun-violence

UPDATED 10:05 AM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

In a new study published by Temple University, the pandemic lockdown was cited as one of the causes of the spike in gun violence in Philadelphia. The study showed how gun violence rates increased after pandemic lockdown measures were put in place in March.

Trauma surgeons in the city said they were looking for an explanation for the increase in gun violence patients, which prompted the study. Researchers said the spread of the virus compounded issues already seen in low-income communities.

“With the containment policy has come exacerbation of poverty and those structural disadvantages,” Dr. Jessica Beard of Temple University stated. “And that connection is likely the cause for the uptick.”

The number of people shot each week in Philadelphia almost doubled during the pandemic by jumping from 25 to 46. More than 2,200 people were shot and nearly 500 killed during 2020.

