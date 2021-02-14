https://www.oann.com/mark-walker-reiterates-push-to-oust-anti-trump-sen-burr/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mark-walker-reiterates-push-to-oust-anti-trump-sen-burr

UPDATED 7:35 PM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

Former Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) reiterated his plan to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022 to replace Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.).

“Let’s do more than make an argument, let’s make a difference,” Walker said. “My goal, to be a conservative warrior and a bridge builder for all of our communities, and that’s exactly what we did taking on the swamp.”

Wrong vote, Sen. Burr. I am running to replace Richard Burr because North Carolina needs a true conservative champion as their next senator. Join me → https://t.co/R4vNpN0Njx pic.twitter.com/rw3nMSleIY — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) February 13, 2021

Walker criticized Burr for voting to convict President Trump in the failed impeachment attempt. He added his state needs a real conservative in the U.S. Senate.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because serving others is my life, and I have the experience to fight and to win in Washington,” Walker stated. “In North Carolina, Chuck Schumer doesn’t get to pick the next Senator, the people do.”

Walker said his campaign is backed by law enforcement, teachers and nurses among hundreds of thousands of citizens of North Carolina.

