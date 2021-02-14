https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/538810-maryland-gop-governor-says-he-would-have-voted-to-convict-trump

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan said Sunday that he would have joined with Democrats to convict former President TrumpDonald TrumpBiden on Trump acquittal: ‘Substance of the charge is not in dispute’ North Carolina GOP condemns Burr for impeachment vote against Trump Toomey on Trump vote: ‘His betrayal of the Constitution’ required conviction MORE in his second impeachment trial and bar him from running for federal office again were he a senator, echoing his late father’s vote to impeach former President Nixon.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Hogan was asked by host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperCNN’s Brianna Keilar to replace Alisyn Camerota as co-host of ‘New Day’: report The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Senate prepares for impeachment trial to start Yellen focuses on ,000 threshold for stimulus checks MORE if he would have voted to convict the former president on Saturday, when Trump was acquitted in a 57-43 vote.

“I would have,” Hogan responded.

Hogan added during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the argument of House impeachment managers was “pretty convincing.”

The governor added on CNN that he believed the former president could face criminal action as well as a heavily tarnished legacy following the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol and his weeks of efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

“There was yesterday’s vote, but there’s definitely a number of potential court cases, and I think he’s still going to face the courts and the court of public opinion,” Hogan said.

He also took aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump conviction vote exposes GOP divide Pelosi rules out censure after Trump acquittal Raskin defends no witnesses deal: ‘I made the call’ MORE during the interview for sharply criticizing Trump in a Senate floor speech following the Kentucky Republican’s vote to acquit, during which McConnell claimed that there was no doubt in anyone’s minds that Trump was “morally” responsible for the riot.

“Leader McConnell’s words were pretty strong. It didn’t match how he voted,” Hogan said.

The Maryland governor has been one of Trump’s most vocal critics in the Republican Party throughout 2020 and the first months of 2021; he called for Trump resign or be removed from office a day after the Capitol violence last month, and backed the previous impeachment inquiry in 2020 that also resulted in an acquittal.

Hogan was also critical of the White House’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2020.

