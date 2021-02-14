https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/maryland-rino-echoes-gop-leader-mitch-mcconnell-says-president-trump-may-face-criminal-charges-senate-acquittal-video/

RINO Governor Larry Hogan echoed Minority leader Mitch McConnell on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday morning.

On Saturday Mitch McConnell hinted that President Donald Trump can still be charged for crimes in the criminal justice system following his acquittal by the US Senate.

That was a disgusting and outrageous suggestion by the Senate Republican leader!

On Sunday morning, another Trump-hater, Larry Hogan from Maryland, echoed McConnell and told CNN Trump may still face criminal charges.

Via the Daily Caller, Governor Hogan told liberal hack, Jake Tapper, “There was yesterday’s vote, but there’s definitely a number of potential court cases and I think he’s still going to face, you know, criminal courts and the court of public opinion. This is not over and we’re going to decide over the next couple of years what the fate of Donald Trump and the Republican Party is.”

“We’re going to have a real battle for the soul of the Republican Party.” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tells CNN’s @JakeTapper he thinks the final chapter of Donald Trump and where the Republican Party goes hasn’t been written yet. #CNNSOTU https://t.co/mVKIu6W8KO pic.twitter.com/ibceHLwhaT — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) February 14, 2021

