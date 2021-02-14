https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/02/14/matt-gaetz-predicts-that-trump-is-more-likely-to-be-a-presidential-candidate-in-2024-than-biden/

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) is helping set the table early for the 2024 presidential election by suggesting that Donald Trump is more likely to be a candidate the next time around than Joe Biden.

There was speculation last year as to whether Biden might limit himself to a single term.

Hard to imagine a preemptive attempt to thwart a 2024 run by Trump isn’t a major reason behind some of the recent developments on Capitol Hill.

With still a lot of political ground to cover ahead of the next presidential election cycle, the question is whether there will remain enough Trump support three years from now for the former president to secure the nomination.

