https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/02/14/matt-gaetz-trumps-pandemic-actions-saved-lives-gov-cuomos-actions-cost-lives-1029986/

Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store for best SWAG!

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz is calling for New York prosecutors to investigate New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for the unethical and potentially illegal actions the Democrats’ administration repeatedly took during the height of the coronavirus pandemic

Speaking on Fox News’ “Justice w/Jeanine” Saturday evening, Gaetz said Cuomo should face, at the very least, an obstruction of justice investigation, if not also an investigation into any financial motives he may have had.

“I would add obstruction of justice to the potential violations of federal criminal law. Here you had Gov. Cuomo potentially destroying records that evidenced this scheme that was a very deadly one,” he said.

Earlier in the week, a bombshell report emerged documenting how the governor’s administration had purposefully withheld the state’s real nursing-home death toll from the public, even as it’d been busy funneling coronavirus patients into nursing homes.

“Everyone’s familiar with the Times Square game of card hustles, but here they were playing Three-Card Monte with grandma, moving folks from nursing homes into hospitals and then injecting the virus right back into nursing homes,” the Republican congressman continued.

Indeed, and while doing all this — and also covering it up — Cuomo was busy imposing unnecessary restrictions on those New Yorkers who were at minimal risk.

“You really do see in New York and Florida a tale of two governors, a tale of two states. In Florida, we used the National Guard to ensure that even nursing home staff did not bring the virus into an area where it could kill the most vulnerable people,” Gaetz added.

“But we let, you know, younger people, college students, students in high school and in grade school live their lives and not see this impact of the virus be even more crushing on our society. Whereas in New York they’ve destroyed small businesses, they’ve destroyed education, they’ve hindered the development of young people.”

Listen to his remarks to host Judge Jeanine Pirro below:

The tragic aspect of all this is that it was Cuomo whom the media lavished with praise, while it was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis whom they continually attacked. Yet as is now perfectly evident, they clearly had it all backwards — as usual.

“The media is absolutely culpable in advancing this mythology of Cuomo that is belied by the facts, and the facts keep getting uglier and uglier both for the governor of New York and the media,” Gaetz noted.

He added that the same applies to how they’d smeared former President Donald Trump.

Harris Faulkner rips media for its collective pooh-poohing of President Trump’s vaccine timeline https://t.co/XqJ7QJ8tDZ via @BIZPACReview — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) December 15, 2020

“At the time we were going through a presidential election, and while they were promoting Andrew Cuomo as the great oracle of response to the coronavirus, they were conducting the flu d’etat against our president, acting as though everything he was doing was causing this virus to be more deadly,” Gaetz said.

“The reality is the 45th president put us on the path to the fastest, safest vaccine development the world has ever known. And you know, we are still seeing the consequence of President Trump’s actions in the saving of lives, and sadly we’re only starting to unearth the extent to which the actions of Gov. Cuomo cost lives.”

Of course, now that the mask has fallen, there’s a chance the governor may finally pay a real price for his administration’s documented abuses and incompetence.

However, there’s also a chance he might not. According to Jacob Kornbluh of The Forward, the problem is that the prosecutor most likely to be handed the case, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, is the mother-in-law of Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa.

Fun fact: Acting US Attorney SDNY Audrey Strauss is mother-in-law of Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Cuomo. — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) June 21, 2020

Moreover, DeRosa is the woman who unintentionally helped break the story.

In the bombshell report published last week, the New York Post claimed to be in possession of an audio recording of DeRosa apologizing to state Democrat lawmakers for having lied to the public about the pandemic’s true death toll.

In the recording, she reportedly said that Trump’s tweets about Democrat governors killing nursing home patients made the administration fearful of a Department of Justice investigation, so they “froze” and subsequently lied. She then apologized for the deceit.

On the same day that the Post dropped its report, the Associated Press came out with its own documenting how over 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients had been funneled into New York nursing homes last spring.

Despite the conflict of interest, Gaetz is confident Cuomo will face his day in court, albeit most likely not from the Biden administration.

“I have no confidence in the U.S. Department of Justice that has become an institution of political hackery. … You’ve already seen Joe Biden give Gov. Cuomo the warm embrace at the White House. That was a signal to his Department of Justice that, for the sake of politics, they do not want criminal accountability in this case,” he said.

“There is a long-standing tension though that exists between attorneys general in the state of New York and governors. Andrew Cuomo knows that well. He rather famously bristled and had conflict with the governor when he was the attorney general. So I’m actually more confident in the state of New York pursuing this than I am the U.S. Department of Justice.”

see all) Latest posts by Vivek Saxena

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

