Sweet victory!

Trump Attorney Michael van der Veen spoke with CBS News following the acquittal of his client President Donald Trump by the US Senate in the second frivolous impeachment attempt by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Van Der Veen blasted CBS News hack Lana Zak who tried to defend the Democrat lawmakers who presented doctored and fraudulent evidence during the Senate impeachment trial.

Michaael van der Veen: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait! That’s not enough for you? That’s not enough for you? Lana Zak: I’m not a juror… Sir, respectfully, not everyone is following… I have not said it was OK. I want to be clear for our viewers… Michael van der Veen: Listen, what has to happen… (interrupted) The media has to start telling the right story in this country. The media is trying to divide this country. You are bloodthirsty for ratings!… I can’t believe that you would ask me question indicating that it’s alright just to doctor a little bit of evidence. There’s more stuff that we uncovered that they doctored to be frank with you. And perhaps that will come out one day. But we won this case… And someone should look at the conduct of these House managers. It’s unconscionable!… Your coverage is so slanted it’s got to stop!

Van der Veen then lectured the CBS hack and ripped off his microphone and walked away!

EPIC!

