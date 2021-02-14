https://www.oann.com/navarro-slams-pence-over-refusal-to-block-certification-of-bidens-electoral-college-victory/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=navarro-slams-pence-over-refusal-to-block-certification-of-bidens-electoral-college-victory

ARLINGTON, VA - AUGUST 09: Mike Pence announced the Trump administration's plan to create the U.S. Space Force by 2020 during a speech at the Pentagon August 9, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

Former senior advisor to President Trump Peter Navarro blasted former Vice President Mike Pence. During an interview on Saturday, Navarro said Pence’s actions will “go down in history as one of the greatest betrayals imaginable.”

This came after Pence rejected calls from the President and others to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory due to evidence of voter fraud. Navarro said the incident on January 6 ruined the chances of conducting an investigation into election concerns.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Director Peter Navarro speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed the H.R. 748, the CARES Act on Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the $2 trillion stimulus bill that lawmakers hope will battle the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“The last person on earth that wanted that to happen was Donald J. Trump,” Navarro stated. “Because it allowed the vice president, it allowed the RINO Republicans, and it certainly allowed the Democrats to cancel what was going to be an investigation on January 6, which was going to be one of the greatest days in the history of the republic because it would have allowed an investigation into this fraud.”

Navarro went on to say Pence “clearly had a mission” to get to the bottom of voting irregularities, but he refused to do it.

