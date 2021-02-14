https://www.oann.com/navarro-slams-pence-over-refusal-to-block-certification-of-bidens-electoral-college-victory/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=navarro-slams-pence-over-refusal-to-block-certification-of-bidens-electoral-college-victory

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

Former senior advisor to President Trump Peter Navarro blasted former Vice President Mike Pence. During an interview on Saturday, Navarro said Pence’s actions will “go down in history as one of the greatest betrayals imaginable.”

This came after Pence rejected calls from the President and others to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory due to evidence of voter fraud. Navarro said the incident on January 6 ruined the chances of conducting an investigation into election concerns.

“The last person on earth that wanted that to happen was Donald J. Trump,” Navarro stated. “Because it allowed the vice president, it allowed the RINO Republicans, and it certainly allowed the Democrats to cancel what was going to be an investigation on January 6, which was going to be one of the greatest days in the history of the republic because it would have allowed an investigation into this fraud.”

Navarro went on to say Pence “clearly had a mission” to get to the bottom of voting irregularities, but he refused to do it.

