The Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee and Lisa Bennaton headed to New York City to ask New Yorkers this question: What grade would you give Governor Cuomo on how he handled the coronavirus?

Some New Yorkers gave Cuomo a failing mark. (RELATED: Cuomo Administration Hid Nursing Home Deaths To Keep Feds In The Dark: Report)

“A negative F minus, I think Trump did better than him to be honest, I don’t even like Trump like that. You know what I am saying, but I ain’t going to lie that stimulus check though,” a man answered.

Others thought Cuomo deserved a perfect grade.

“I gotta give him an A,” one man said.

We also asked New Yorkers what they thought about Governor Cuomo’s indoor dining ban.

“Well actually the outdoor dining is indoor dining because it’s sealed up,” One man pointed out.

Watch the full video to see New Yorker’s full take on how Cuomo handled coronavirus.

WATCH:

