https://www.gingrich360.com/2021/02/celebrating-the-last-best-hope-of-earth/

By Newt Gingrich

In 1862, during his annual address to Congress, President Abraham Lincoln made an essential point that we’d be wise to remember.

“In giving freedom to the slave we assure freedom to the free — honorable alike in what we give and what we preserve,” he said. “We shall nobly save or meanly lose the last best hope of earth.”

Lincoln understood that if freedom died in America, then freedom would die for humanity everywhere.

The American idea that human beings are free simply by virtue of being human remains a unique and revolutionary force in this world — one that defines the United States and has inspired countless souls around the world to remove the shackles of tyranny.

Lincoln recognized the power of this idea and appreciated the brilliance of the Founders in articulating it for the first time. Without it, people’s rights come from government. But with it, the dynamic is flipped: Government is beholden to the people and derives its powers from the governed.

This formula, created formally on July 4, 1776, produced the most free and prosperous nation in history. It created a land of hope, where people everywhere could go and receive an equal opportunity to pursue happiness.

Of course, slavery and racism remain deep scars on American history. Some voices will say that, as a result, America is an evil country and that what our Founders produced is inherently discriminatory.

But Lincoln understood that what we had to do as a country was live up to the principles of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. We do wrong only when we fall astray from the American idea.

I discuss what 1776 really means on this week’s episode of my podcast, “Newt’s World.” My guest is Wilfred M. McClay, who wrote a wonderful book on American history titled, Land of Hope: An Invitation to the Great American Story.

I hope you will listen to this week’s episode and celebrate the last best hope of earth on this Presidents’ Day.

There is no law saying freedom must prevail. Indeed, history shows us that despotism is the normal state of things. Self-government of, by, and for the people is an experiment, which means it can always fail. We must never forget that and always work to preserve a free society.

Newt hosts monthly virtual events in which he discusses news of the day and why it matters to you and your community. These Newt Live events are your opportunity to communicate directly with Newt. We hope you will join us next time and let Newt answer your questions and provide his insight on the issues that concern you most. JOIN TODAY to be a part of this special event and receive a BONUS GIFT. Click here to join Newt’s Inner Circle.

Newt’s Latest Features:

Biden Wants to “Make America California Again?” It is nothing short of delusional to look to California as a model for the United States. How could the California model of progressive, big-government, high-tax politics work for America, when it is not even working for Californians? President Joe Biden is Trumpism’s Best Asset What Washington elites don’t understand is that Trumpism is much bigger than former President Trump. Newt Gingrich Audio Update: Fraudulent Spending in Two Democrat States Grows in Absurdity Incredibly, neither the national media nor the Congress has started to look at fraud taking place with unemployment claims in Washington State and California.

Newt’s Latest Podcasts:

Newt’s World Episode 199: Land of Hope – The Great American Story For President’s Day, Newt reflects on the founding of the United States and on what every American should understand about one of the greatest enterprises in human history: the exciting, perilous, and immensely consequential story of their own country. Newt’s guest is Wilfred M. McClay, the author of Land of Hope: An Invitation to the Great American Story. Newt’s World Episode 198: Radical California and the Newsom Recall The citizens of California are fed up with government shutdowns, schools that are closed and a Governor who dines at restaurants like French Laundry while the rest of California is barred from eating indoors. A grass roots effort by Californians to recall their Governor, Gavin Newsom, is underway. Newt’s guest is Anne Dunsmore, Campaign Manager and Finance Director of Rescue California. Newt’s World Episode 197: The Immortals – John Wilkes In 1760s London, John Wilkes was a champion of liberty and an advocate for free speech and freedom of the press. He was an outspoken member of Parliament and in 1764 the House of Commons expelled him, but he was reelected. The Founding Fathers of the United States were deeply shaped by Great Britain’s Parliamentary oppression of Wilkes. Part of the Immortals leadership series.

On Sale Now:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

