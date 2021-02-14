https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/14/not-the-babylon-bee-sean-penn-calls-on-the-vatican-to-impeach-evangelical-christians/

Actor Sean Penn called on the Vatican to impeach evangelical Christians “if they themselves don’t follow Nikki Haley’s lead & clearly state they should not have followed Satin [sic] into the bowels of hell”:

Evangelical leaders should themselves be impeached by the Vatican if they themselves don’t follow Nikki Haley’s lead & clearly state they should not have followed Satin into the bowels of hell. But, perhaps they are too busy at sex parties. — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 13, 2021

Who wants to tell him?

Been laughing about this for hours. This is the best of humanity https://t.co/HpfVaz89dc — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) February 14, 2021

Because, you know, this thing has kind of already been decided, “Spicoli”:

If Evangelicals were impeached by the Vatican, we’d take it as a badge of honor, Spicoli. https://t.co/yXQ5dv3rjg — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) February 14, 2021

Open a history book, maybe?

Quick, someone tell Sean Penn about Martin Luther. Give him a copy of ‘Dawn to Decadence’ and tell him to read the first couple chapters. Please, anything. It’s too painful to watch. https://t.co/usgynnfSKW — Nick Kolakowski (@nkolakowski) February 14, 2021

Even funnier, however, is the misspelling of Satan as “satin”:

And on a positive note, he’s bringing America together:

It brings me great joy knowing both the Right and Left are dunking on this dum dum Sean Penn. #Unity https://t.co/8hYHnmhUxE — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 14, 2021

LOL:

Get thee behind me, Satin! https://t.co/TQMcMcRa2S — Dan Barry (@DanBarryNYT) February 14, 2021

We expect so little of actors anyway, but this one was really bad:

I am calling for a complete and total shutdown of actors talking about politics until our nation’s representatives can figure out what’s going on. https://t.co/c4VjtL41k9 — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) February 14, 2021

After he kissed up to Hugo Chavez and El Chapo (not Pablo Escobar), he’s talking about former President Trump as Satin/Satan?

Remember that time you hung out with Hugo Chavez and Pablo Escobar, literal murderers? You Hollywood sycophants are such hypocrites. https://t.co/3BBC9JkXf3 — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) February 14, 2021

And don’t even get us started on the sex parties line:

Hypocrite.

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

