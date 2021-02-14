https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/14/not-the-babylon-bee-sean-penn-calls-on-the-vatican-to-impeach-evangelical-christians/

Actor Sean Penn called on the Vatican to impeach evangelical Christians “if they themselves don’t follow Nikki Haley’s lead & clearly state they should not have followed Satin [sic] into the bowels of hell”:

Who wants to tell him?

Because, you know, this thing has kind of already been decided, “Spicoli”:

Open a history book, maybe?

Even funnier, however, is the misspelling of Satan as “satin”:

And on a positive note, he’s bringing America together:

LOL:

We expect so little of actors anyway, but this one was really bad:

After he kissed up to Hugo Chavez and El Chapo (not Pablo Escobar), he’s talking about former President Trump as Satin/Satan?

And don’t even get us started on the sex parties line:

Hypocrite.

***

