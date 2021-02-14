https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/big-tech-pro-life-censorship/2021/02/14/id/1010013

Last week YouTube, which is owned by Google, banned the pro-life news service LifeSiteNews channel from its platform, after being a fixture there for more than a decade.

At the time YouTube deleted the channel, it had more than 314,000 subscribers and an average of 50,000-plus views, with some videos watched more than 2 million times.

“Since then, we’ve been deluged with questions about what happened, why it happened, and what we’re doing about it,” said LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen in a video posted to Rumble, a free-speech video platform. “And we were never even given so much as a warning by YouTube until Joe Biden was elected.”

The implication is that the new administration ushered in cancel culture full-bore.

And what were those warnings?

“It may sound like a bad joke, but we were first given warnings and strikes from YouTube for videos by a nun, a medical doctor and a bishop. No joke.”

LifeSite’s first strike was an address delivered by a Cambridge-educated physician with an extensive array of credentials. His message was that lockdowns are ineffective in combatting COVID-19. Instead, it’s the “greatest hoax ever perpetrated.”

The first warning they’d received was over a Catholic nun, who had essentially agreed with the physician — that strict lockdowns are counterproductive. We should protect the vulnerable while keeping the economy open.

LifeSite’s next strike was over remarks made by Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas. He said he would not take any vaccine that contained the DNA of aborted children.

He acknowledged that while the Pfizer vaccine does not contain such DNA, it was nonetheless tested on a cell line that did include the aborted human fetuses.

LifeSite challenged that one because Bishop Strickland said nothing that wasn’t factual. YouTube agreed and put it back up.

An interview with vaccine researcher and microbiologist Pamela Acker, who wrote the recently-released book, “VACCINATION: A Catholic Perspective,” was “likely the show YouTube hated the most,” Westen said.

She revealed some of the most disturbing aspects of vaccines, namely that hundreds and even thousands of aborted babies may typically be used in their development and manufacture.

More disturbing, the babies must be healthy, over three months in gestation, and alive in order to harvest their organs.

Westen said that while the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine does not contain the remnants of aborted babies, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines do contain remainders of aborted fetal tissue.

YouTube’s cancellation of LifeSiteNews is just the latest in Big Tech’s mission to silence conservative voices — especially pro-life voices.

LifeNews, a similar-sounding pro-life news source, has also been censored by Big Tech.

“Twitter is actively banning pro-life people who follow us. As a result we have lost almost 20,000 followers,” the site tweeted last month. “Please join us on Parler and MeWe so we can get you the latest pro-life news.”

The Susan B. Anthony List, a respected pro-life nonprofit, has also found itself the target of Big Tech.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, the group’s president, was dumbfounded to discover that Twitter “finds this promoted tweet quoting MOTHER TERESA in violation of their standards.”

The quote? “Abortion is profoundly anti-woman.”

Live Action, a pro-life nonprofit that uses videos and images to appeal to younger people, has been constantly attacked.

In June 2019, Lila Rose, the group’s founder, tweeted that Twitter said it would block any material from Live Action that included specific information or images.

“Twitter banned @LiveAction & my account from all ads. When we asked why, @Twitter said we could resume ads, only if we deleted the following content from our Twitter AND website,” she said:

“Anything about abortion procedures

“Investigations of Planned Parenthood

“All ultrasound images”

She later turned to TikTok, a video platform popular with teens and young adults, and was quickly banned from there.

“TikTok has just BANNED & permanently removed Live Action from the platform,” she wrote.

“My team grew the largest pro-life voice on the platform. We had 21,000 followers & over a million video views. This is another egregious attack on the pro-life movement by pro-abortion Big Tech.”

The offending video depicted a woman deciding which jelly bean to eat: One was captioned “Be pro-abortion,” and the other, “Br pro-life and help save babies.”

She popped the pro-life candy into her mouth.

The Radiance Foundation, a pro-life organization founded by an African American, has also been hounded on nearly all social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It observed that “@TwitterSupport is now censoring our images with bogus ‘sensitive material’ warnings. Please stop Jim Crow’ing us @Twitter. Tech titans of ‘tolerance,’ who claim to believe in ‘equality.’ spend a lot of time treating people unequally.”

But if Big Tech’s plan is to wear pro-life organizations out of existence, it’s not likely to happen.

“LifeSiteNews will never stop reporting the truth,” LifeSiteNews’ Westen said.

