Police patrol the A line subway train bound to Inwood, after NYPD deployed an additional 500 officers into the subway system following deadly attacks, Saturday Feb. 13, 2021, in New York. Authorities say an unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbing attacks in the New York City subways that have left two people dead. New York police say the assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Police patrolled the A-line subway train bound to Inwood after NYPD deployed an additional 500 officers into the subway system following deadly attacks, Saturday Feb. 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

New York City police charged a man with murder after a series of subway stabbings left at least two dead.

Reports on Sunday said 21-year-old Rigoberto Lopez was taken into custody in connection with at least four stabbings that took place over a 14 hour period starting late Friday. Police said Lopez, who was likely homeless, wounded two people and killed two others in separate incidences along the subway’s A-line.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said 500 officers were redirected to patrol the transit system during the search.

“They can expect to see a very large footprint of uniformed officers deployed throughout New York City,” Shea stated. “Whether they go onto a train, onto a platform, and they’ll be there as long as needed to make sure people feel safe.”

Lopez is now facing multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

