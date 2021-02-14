https://www.oann.com/nypd-arrest-man-in-connection-with-4-subway-stabbings/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nypd-arrest-man-in-connection-with-4-subway-stabbings

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

New York City police charged a man with murder after a series of subway stabbings left at least two dead.

Reports on Sunday said 21-year-old Rigoberto Lopez was taken into custody in connection with at least four stabbings that took place over a 14 hour period starting late Friday. Police said Lopez, who was likely homeless, wounded two people and killed two others in separate incidences along the subway’s A-line.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said 500 officers were redirected to patrol the transit system during the search.

ARRESTED: Rigoberto Lopez has been arrested, & charged by @ManhattanDA in the ongoing investigation into the recent homicides & assaults on the “A” train subway line. More outstanding work by your @NYPDTransit, @NYPD34Pct cops & @NYPDDetectives. My thanks to everyone involved. pic.twitter.com/HcLQeWZrSE — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) February 14, 2021

“They can expect to see a very large footprint of uniformed officers deployed throughout New York City,” Shea stated. “Whether they go onto a train, onto a platform, and they’ll be there as long as needed to make sure people feel safe.”

Lopez is now facing multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

