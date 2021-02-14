https://www.oann.com/nypd-deploying-500-officers-patrol-subways-after-4-stabbings/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nypd-deploying-500-officers-patrol-subways-after-4-stabbings

Police patrol the A line subway train bound to Inwood, after NYPD deployed an additional 500 officers into the subway system following deadly attacks, Saturday Feb. 13, 2021, in New York. Authorities say an unidentified man could be responsible for four separate stabbing attacks in the New York City subways that have left two people dead. New York police say the assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:35 AM PT – Sunday, February 14, 2021

The NYPD sent 500 more police officers to patrol New York City’s subway stations after four homeless people were stabbed, two fatally, in the span of 24 hours. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the measure as officials launched an investigation into the killings on Saturday.

“We will immediately commence a surge of officers to patrol both above and belowground,” Shea stated. “To ensure that everyone that rides on our transit system on a daily basis not only is safe, but just as importantly feels safe.”

According to reports, the four separate attacks all occurred along the A subway line Friday and went into early Saturday morning. An unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene after suffering stab wounds to the neck and torso. Later, a 44-year-old woman was discovered with multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators said it’s unclear whether the stabbings were connected and stressed the investigation is preliminary.

“Three of these incidents appear to be connected and the detective bureau is looking into the possibility that all four could have been committed by one individual,” said NYPD Chief of Transit Kathleen O’Riley said.

Officials said a “small army” of detectives and investigators are working tirelessly to bring those involved to justice. The attacks came in the city’s latest string of subway crimes. Many people have demanded officials take action.

In the meantime, Shea said the deployed officers will be there as long as needed to ensure that New Yorkers feel safe.

